Cargo throughput of China's Ningbo Zhoushan port ranks top globally in 2022

Xinhua) 08:22, January 31, 2023

The crane lifts a container at the Ningbo-Zhoushan port in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 30, 2023. (Photo by Jiang Xiaodong/Xinhua)

HANGZHOU, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's busiest port, the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan in the eastern province of Zhejiang, saw its cargo throughput exceed 1.25 billion tonnes in 2022, ranking first globally for a 14th consecutive year, according to the port.

The port's container throughput hit 33.35 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last year, ranking third globally.

By the end of 2022, the port's sea routes totaled 300, with an increase of 13 routes from the end of 2021.

Its sea-rail intermodal container transport service also saw robust growth in 2022, handling 1.45 million TEUs for the first time, up 20 percent over the previous year.

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 30, 2023 shows a view of the Ningbo-Zhoushan port in east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Jiang Xiaodong/Xinhua)

