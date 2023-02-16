Ningbo holds series of activities to enrich night life of citizens, tourists

Xinhua) 08:23, February 16, 2023

This photo taken on Feb. 15, 2023 shows a view of the crowded Laowaitan, a signature pedestrian street in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. As the temperature gradually rises, a series of activities such as night market and "iron flowers", a performance of splashing molten iron to create fireworks, are held at Laowaitan to enrich the night life of citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People select accessories at the night market of Laowaitan, a signature pedestrian street in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 15, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, a series of activities such as night market and "iron flowers", a performance of splashing molten iron to create fireworks, are held at Laowaitan to enrich the night life of citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 15, 2023 shows the night view of Laowaitan, a signature pedestrian street in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. As the temperature gradually rises, a series of activities such as night market and "iron flowers", a performance of splashing molten iron to create fireworks, are held at Laowaitan to enrich the night life of citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People buy snacks at the night market of Laowaitan, a signature pedestrian street in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 15, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, a series of activities such as night market and "iron flowers", a performance of splashing molten iron to create fireworks, are held at Laowaitan to enrich the night life of citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 15, 2023 shows cruise ships docking near the Laowaitan, a signature pedestrian street in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. As the temperature gradually rises, a series of activities such as night market and "iron flowers", a performance of splashing molten iron to create fireworks, are held at Laowaitan to enrich the night life of citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People watch "iron flowers", a performance of splashing molten iron to create fireworks, at Laowaitan, a signature pedestrian street in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 15, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, a series of activities such as night market and "iron flowers" are held at Laowaitan to enrich the night life of citizens and tourists. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

