Expats tour peach fair, village in Ningbo

(People's Daily App) 11:22, July 26, 2022

On a sunny July day, Indonesian expat Suhandi Wiratama takes a tour of the Fenghua district village of Xinjian in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province.

There he meets a Russian lady, Uliana Bukat, who is married to a local Chinese resident.

Together they explore the peach fair and the Fenghua Peach Intangible Cultural Heritage Practice Base where they learn about over 150 juicy and sweet peach species.

(Video source: Ningbo Evening News)

