Home>>
China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index down 4.3 pct
(Xinhua) 11:24, April 29, 2023
NINGBO, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI), a wind vane of China's busiest port's freight rates for the international container shipping market, stood at 714.2 points on Friday, down 4.3 percent compared with last week.
The NCFI is issued weekly by the Ningbo Shipping Exchange, located in the Ningbo-Zhoushan port in east China's Zhejiang Province.
The index calculates and records the container freight rates of 21 routes departing from the Ningbo-Zhoushan port, including a composite index and 21 indexes of branch routes.
Reported every Friday (except Chinese holidays), the NCFI was first published in September 2013.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ningbo kicks off relay race to ignite excitement for Asian Games
- Ningbo holds series of activities to enrich night life of citizens, tourists
- Ningbo Zhoushan Port's cargo throughput ranks first globally for 14th consecutive year
- Cargo throughput of China's Ningbo Zhoushan port ranks top globally in 2022
- Expats tour peach fair, village in Ningbo
- 2nd China-CEEC Expo opens in Ningbo
- China-CEEC expo kicks off in east China's Ningbo
- East China’s Ningbo lifts urban landscape with creative campaign
- China's busiest port sees record throughput
- China approves Ningbo as pilot city for "Made in China 2025"
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.