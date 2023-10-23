British traveler explores Qingdao's vibrant farmers market
(People's Daily Online) 16:54, October 23, 2023
China’s farmers markets are going through something of a renaissance, as more and more tourists seek them out in order to get a real experience of the places that they're visiting. Join us as we visit one such market in the coastal city of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province, where you can cook the seafood you buy on-site.
