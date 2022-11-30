Chinese-made FPSO device delivered in Qingdao
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 29, 2022 shows a penguins cylindrical floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) device at its delivery ceremony in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. A 118-meter-tall FPSO weighing 32,000 tonnes made by the Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. for a British client was successfully delivered here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
