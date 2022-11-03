Ancient buildings renovated in Qingdao, E China's Shandong

Xinhua) 08:44, November 03, 2022

A woman takes pictures at Silverfish ST. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 1, 2022. In recent years, the old city area of Qingdao has started protective renovation of its historical and cultural communities, during which ancient buildings have been maintained and new industries and trades have brought vitality to the city. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Visitors are seen at Silverfish ST. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 1, 2022. In recent years, the old city area of Qingdao has started protective renovation of its historical and cultural communities, during which ancient buildings have been maintained and new industries and trades have brought vitality to the city. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People visit the ancient building Guangxingli in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 19, 2022. In recent years, the old city area of Qingdao has started protective renovation of its historical and cultural communities, during which ancient buildings have been maintained and new industries and trades have brought vitality to the city. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People visit at the Dabaodao blocks in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 19, 2022. In recent years, the old city area of Qingdao has started protective renovation of its historical and cultural communities, during which ancient buildings have been maintained and new industries and trades have brought vitality to the city. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People visit at the Dabaodao blocks in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 19, 2022. In recent years, the old city area of Qingdao has started protective renovation of its historical and cultural communities, during which ancient buildings have been maintained and new industries and trades have brought vitality to the city. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People visit a renovated ancient building at Silverfish ST. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 1, 2022. In recent years, the old city area of Qingdao has started protective renovation of its historical and cultural communities, during which ancient buildings have been maintained and new industries and trades have brought vitality to the city. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Customers are seen in a restaurant at Silverfish ST. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 1, 2022. In recent years, the old city area of Qingdao has started protective renovation of its historical and cultural communities, during which ancient buildings have been maintained and new industries and trades have brought vitality to the city. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People select goods at a newly opened shop at Silverfish ST. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 1, 2022. In recent years, the old city area of Qingdao has started protective renovation of its historical and cultural communities, during which ancient buildings have been maintained and new industries and trades have brought vitality to the city. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People visit a renovated ancient building at Silverfish ST. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 1, 2022. In recent years, the old city area of Qingdao has started protective renovation of its historical and cultural communities, during which ancient buildings have been maintained and new industries and trades have brought vitality to the city. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Visitors are seen at Silverfish ST. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 1, 2022. In recent years, the old city area of Qingdao has started protective renovation of its historical and cultural communities, during which ancient buildings have been maintained and new industries and trades have brought vitality to the city. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

