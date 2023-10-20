Inspirational tour across China: PNG youth lauds BRI and mutual friendship

Geoffrey Loi, a young table tennis player from Papua New Guinea (PNG), praised the China-PNG friendship and the pivotal role of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in advancing his nation's development and the growth of table tennis in PNG.

"The Chinese government and Shanghai University bring PNG athletes to Shanghai to train," he said. "It's not only training; we are getting more opportunities in the sport of table tennis."

In a recent interview with People's Daily Online, Loi noted the significant influence of the BRI on Papua New Guinea, which reaps substantial benefits from this initiative. He is confident it will keep providing abundant opportunities for his nation, leading to substantial growth in both sports and the county's overall development.

"The amazing part of this policy is that no conditions are applied," he said. "In the near future, I think there will be big changes in my sport and my country as well."

Several years ago, Loi wrote a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, expressing his appreciation for China's contributions to PNG's economic and social development, delivering concrete benefits to its residents.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Wu Chengliang)