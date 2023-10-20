Home>>
Writing a prosperous new chapter in the legacy of the Silk Road
(People's Daily App) 14:55, October 20, 2023
People have traversed the Silk Road for millennia, forging connections between the East and the West, transcending cultural differences and vast geographic distances. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Over the past decade, China and participating countries have united in cooperation, writing a prosperous new chapter in the legacy of the Silk Road.
