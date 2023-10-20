Home>>
Xi meets Vietnamese president
(Xinhua) 15:32, October 20, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong in Beijing.
