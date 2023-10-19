Full text: Joint Statement on Deepening Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Indonesia

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The People's Republic of China and the Republic of Indonesia on Wednesday issued a joint statement on deepening comprehensive strategic cooperation.

The following is the full text of the statement.

18 October 2023, Beijing

1. At the invitation of H.E. Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, H.E. Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, attended the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and paid a state visit to the People's Republic of China from 16 to 18 October 2023.

During the visit, President Xi Jinping and President Joko Widodo held cordial and friendly discussion and had an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of shared interest, and reached important consensus on the strategic importance of the continued strengthening of the China-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and building a community with a shared future. Premier Li Qiang of the State Council and Chairman Zhao Leji of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress also met with President Joko Widodo.

2. The two Heads of State acknowledged current strong momentum of the development of China-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and emphasized that China and Indonesia are both major developing countries and significant emerging economies, both upholding the people-centered philosophy of development, respecting each other's ideas, sharing extensive common interests, similar phase of development, and a closely connected future. China-Indonesia relationship bears both great strategic significance and far-reaching global impact. Both sides decided to take the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership this year as a strong momentum to push forward the full and effective implementation of the 2022-2026 Plan of Action for Strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership ("Plan of Action") that will contribute to stronger, diverse, high quality, and mutually beneficial bilateral relations.

Both sides reaffirmed mutual support for each other's vision and goal, namely China's "Second Centenary Goal" of building a great modern socialist country in all aspects which will advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization and Indonesia's vision of "Indonesia Emas (Golden Indonesia) 2045". China and Indonesia will also be intensifying concrete and coordinated actions to build a community with a shared future between the two countries, further strengthen political mutual trust and all-round in-depth strategic synergy to support high-quality development of both sides, jointly advance in the modernization paths with respective characteristics to benefit peoples of the two countries, region, and the world at large.

3. Both sides agreed that the profound changes unseen in a century are unfolding in an unprecedented way. The human society faces not only significant developing opportunities, but also unprecedented common challenges. Due to increasing interconnectedness and shared future, all countries need to forge consensus, enhance solidarity, work hand in hand, make concerted efforts to tackle challenges, and carry out extensive global cooperation, so as to form the maximum common understanding for building a peaceful and prosperous world. The two countries will forge a model of major developing countries achieving mutual benefit, securing win-win results, seeking common development and advancing South-South cooperation, to make greater contributions to jointly dealing with global challenges and promoting regional and global peace, development and prosperity.

4. Both sides recognized that the guidance of and the consensus of the two Heads of State are the main reference for the setting of direction as well as developing long term perspective of bilateral relations going forward. Both sides are determined to constantly deepen strategic trust and advance practical cooperation in various areas, by using the China-Indonesia High-level Dialogue and Cooperation Mechanism (HDCM) as the prime coordinating platform, and giving full play to the role of the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC). Both sides agreed to establish the 2+2 Dialogue Mechanism for Foreign Ministers and Defense Ministers, further expand high-level channels for strategic communication and dialogue platforms for political, defense, and security cooperation.

5. Both sides acknowledged that the Chinese civilization such as "good-neighborliness" and "seeking harmony while reserving differences" are consistent with treasured values of Indonesia's tradition of "gotong royong" (mutual assistance) and concept of "Bhinneka Tunggal Ika" (unity in diversity), which promote the spirit of building a community with a shared future. Both sides also underlined the key essence of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and the Bandung Spirit of unity, friendship and cooperation, adhered to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, upheld universal values such as peace, cooperation, inclusiveness, diversity and so on, carried forward open regionalism, followed the principles of multilateralism, and promoted international relations based on mutual respect, equity, justice and win-win cooperation.

6. The Indonesian side commended the remarkable achievements of Belt &Road Initiative put forward by President Xi Jinping to regional and global development in the past 10 years, and warmly congratulated the Chinese side on successfully hosting the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. The Chinese side appreciates Indonesia, as the place where the "The 21st Century Maritime Silk Road" was initiated, for the close cooperation and coordination in jointly promoting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and the synergy between Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Indonesia's Global Maritime Fulcrum (GMF). Both sides congratulated the completion and opening to traffic of the Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway with high quality and high standards, spoke highly of the demonstration and leadership role the project plays in enhancing the regional connectivity, and will continue to base on the further synchronization of our development strategies, inject continuous impetus into broadening and deepening cooperation that benefits the two peoples and region.

7. Both sides firmly support each other's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity and reaffirm their commitment to the principle of non-interference. Indonesia reiterates its consistent adherence to one-China policy and its recognition that the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China and firmly supports the Chinese Government's efforts to achieve peaceful national reunification. The Chinese side resolutely supports Indonesia's national unity and territorial integrity.

8. Both sides welcomed the positive progress made in implementing the Plan of Action for Strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between China and Indonesia (2022-2026), and will maintain the momentum of close high-level exchanges, deepen the exchange of experience in governance, fasten the implementation of the Plan of Action, and upgrade the four-pillar cooperation covering politics, economy, people-to-people exchanges and maritime projects.

9. The two countries will expand the scale of bilateral trade cooperation and investment on the basis of mutual benefit, support the expansion of local currency usage in economic and trade activities, improve the level of trade facilitation, and implement Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with high quality, so as to achieve a strong, balanced, inclusive and mutually sustainable trade scale, jointly safeguard the stability of the supply and industrial chain. The Chinese side supports the construction of the new capital of Indonesia and the North Kalimantan Industrial Park, and welcomes its localities and enterprises to participate in the cooperation with their own advantages. Both sides will jointly advance the construction of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor and the "Two Countries, Twin Parks", and work on more "small yet smart" projects that promote economic development and benefit the people.

10. China and Indonesia will strengthen cooperation in sustainable development, promote industrial upgrading, and jointly safeguard food security and accelerating energy transitions. The Chinese side supports Indonesia's grain base construction, and is prepared to share experience in poverty alleviation and rural revitalization, so as to jointly promote rural and agricultural modernization. Both sides will deepen resource endowment and reinforce complementary advantages, carry on more high-quality projects in such areas as mineral processing with a view to enhance local value creation, as well as energy infrastructures and essential industries for clean energy development, including solar PV and battery-based EV ecosystem. The two sides will also expand cooperation on high technology and emerging industries such as smart city, 5G and digital economy.

China appreciates Indonesia's commitment to energy transition towards Net Zero Emissions (NZE) in 2060 through Accelerated Renewable Energy Programs and will support Chinese enterprises in cooperating with Indonesian partners on investment, technology, capacity building, research and development in that respect based on commercial principles.

11. China and Indonesia attach great importance to people's health and well-being. The two countries have been at the forefront of the global fight against COVID-19. Both sides will continue to deepen health cooperation, implement Action Plan for the Implementation of the Health Cooperation between China and Indonesia (2023-2025), construct China-Indonesia joint research and development center of vaccine and genome, enhance network construction of epidemiology and disease surveillance laboratory, and improve global public health governance.

12. Both sides are committed to improving harmonious development between environment and humanity, will strengthen policy synergy and cooperation on sustainably managing tropical rainforest and dealing with climate change, advance affordable technology and experience sharing in the fields of biodiversity protection, prevention and control of air and water pollution and solid waste management. Both sides reiterated their firm commitment to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change as well as the goals and principles, of the Paris Agreement to tackle climate change by strengthening the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement, in accordance with the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC), in light of different national circumstances, and urge the fulfillment and furtherance of developed countries' commitment to provide means of implementation, including financial support, and technology transfer for climate change mitigation and adaptation to developing countries.

13. Both sides agreed to enhance maritime cooperation that is inclusive to making full use of the China-Indonesia Technical Committee on Maritime Cooperation and China-Indonesia Maritime Cooperation Fund (MCF) to deepen cooperation on marine scientific research and environmental protection, navigation safety, deep-water exploration, disaster prevention and mitigation, maritime capacity building and fishery, and promote institutionalized cooperation between Coast Guards of the two countries. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) and reach an early conclusion on an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) based on consultation among all parties.

14. Both sides will conduct closer people-to-people and personnel exchanges, increase tourist routes, deepen local cooperation, enhance communication to facilitate further overseas studying and talent training, and encourage exchanges and visits among civil and religious groups, as well as continuously enhance friendship and cultural affinity between peoples and cement the foundation for the long-standing friendship between the two peoples.

15. Both sides agreed that the Global Development Initiative (GDI) proposed by President Xi Jinping provides important support to building a community with a shared future for mankind. The implementation of the GDI at bilateral, regional, and global levels can further accelerate the achievement of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its SDGs. Indonesia will continue to participate in the Group of Friends of the GDI. The two countries agreed to further advance development cooperation under the GDI framework, including through more concrete projects and practical cooperation.

Indonesia takes note of the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) and both sides will enhance communication and efforts in exploring potential cooperation on GSI and GCI to pursue joint development, common security, and cultural prosperity.

16. China congratulated Indonesia's successful ASEAN Chairmanship and reaffirmed its commitment to support ASEAN centrality in the evolving regional architecture. Indonesia and China are also committed to continue strengthening the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, upholding open regionalism, maintaining an open and inclusive regional architecture, promoting mutually beneficial cooperation between the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and the BRI and advancing ASEAN's vision to become the epicentrum of growth so as to build a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home in this region.

17. Both sides agreed to fulfill the responsibility as major developing countries, and contribute to the reform of a stronger, more inclusive and more effective multilateral system. Both sides will work together to deal with the trend of a fragmented global economy, enhance the connection of regional trade and investment to serve as the engine of world economic growth in the post-pandemic era as emerging markets and developing countries in Asia, and actively participate in, lead and shape the reform of global economic governance system.

Both sides will jointly elevate the influence of emerging markets and developing countries, deepen South-South Cooperation, and promote the development of the global governance system in a fairer and more equitable direction. Both sides will strengthen cooperation under the framework of UN, APEC and G20 as well as other relevant fora, and firmly safeguarding the interests of developing countries and international fairness and justice.

18. During the visit, the two sides signed a series of cooperation documents in such areas as joint foreign and defense ministerial dialogue, establishment of coordinating mechanism for the joint promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative, strengthening development cooperation of GDI, rural development and poverty alleviation, sustainable development, investment and economic cooperation, medicine and health care, preventing and combating corruption, media cooperation and importation of Indonesian wild aquatic products and edible aquatic animals.

19. President Joko Widodo expressed his gratitude for the warm and friendly hospitality by President Xi Jinping, the Chinese Government and people, and extended invitation to President Xi Jinping to visit Indonesia again at the convenience of both sides. The two sides agreed that the two Heads of State will maintain frequent communications and provide strategic guidance for the furtherance of China-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and deepening the building of a community with a shared future.

