China's top legislator meets Indonesian president

Xinhua) 10:57, October 19, 2023

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Beijing on Wednesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that Indonesia is one of China's most important regional partners in Belt and Road cooperation.

Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China and Indonesia have seen fruitful results from mutually beneficial cooperation via the synergy of the Belt and Road Initiative and Indonesia's vision of the Global Maritime Fulcrum, Zhao said, adding that mutually beneficial cooperation has played an important exemplary role in strengthening regional cooperation.

China is ready to work with Indonesia on the high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road and on strengthening friendly exchanges between legislative bodies, injecting strong impetus into the two countries' modernization processes as well as regional development and prosperity, Zhao noted.

Widodo said that over the past decade, the Indonesia-China comprehensive strategic partnership has made great progress, and the Indonesian parliament and China's NPC have maintained good relations.

The two countries should strengthen cooperation in fields such as people-to-people exchanges, economy and trade, and promote the continuous development of bilateral relations, Widodo said.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)