Xi says win-win cooperation is sure way to success in launching major initiatives

Xinhua) 10:29, October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that win-win cooperation is the sure way to success in launching major initiatives that benefit all.

He pointed out that when countries embrace cooperation and act in concert, a deep chasm can be turned into a thoroughfare, land-locked countries can become land-linked, and a place of underdevelopment can be transformed into a land of prosperity.

"Countries taking the lead in economic development should give a hand to their partners who are yet to catch up. We should all treat each other as friends and partners, respect and support each other, and help each other succeed," Xi said.

Xi added that as the saying goes, "when you give roses to others, their fragrance lingers on your hand." In other words, helping others is also helping oneself.

Xi noted that viewing others' development as a threat or taking economic interdependence as a risk will not make one's own life better or speed up one's development.

