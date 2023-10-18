Belt and Road cooperation produces fruitful outcomes: Xi

Xinhua

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Over the past 10 years, the Belt and Road international cooperation has gotten off the ground, grown rapidly and produced fruitful outcomes, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday.

The cooperation has extended from the Eurasian continent to Africa and Latin America, and more than 150 countries and over 30 international organizations have signed cooperation documents, Xi said in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

