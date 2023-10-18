Belt and Road blueprints turned into real projects: Xi

Xinhua) 10:28, October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Over the past 10 years, the Belt and Road cooperation has progressed from "sketching the outline" to "filling in the details," and blueprints have been turned into real projects, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday.

A large number of signature projects and "small yet smart" people-centered programs have been launched, Xi said in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)