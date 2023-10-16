From media to culture: Unveiling the Media Center of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation

The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be held in Beijing from Oct. 17 to 18. The Media Center of this year’s forum features an interesting area that offers journalists some special experiences.

Through cutting-edge technologies like 8K large screen, 360-degree virtual shooting and artificial intelligence, this area brings people an immersive and interactive experience, presenting Beijing's distinctive capital style, timeless charm and modern vitality.

A curated selection of traditional Chinese art forms, including cloisonné production, woodblock watermarking, painted Peking Opera facial masks, antique-style ceramics production, traditional Beijing-style cheongsam tailoring, and the rich cultural heritage of Tongrentang traditional Chinese medicine have been showcased. Heritage practitioners have also been invited to offer on-site explanations and engage in interactive teaching, all aimed at highlighting the captivating essence of Chinese culture.

With a wide range of services, advanced technologies, and well-equipped workspaces catering to journalists from around the globe, the Media Center is fully prepared to welcome all the attendees of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

