Monday, October 16, 2023

Cambodian PM arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Monday arrived in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

