Home>>
Media Center for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation starts trial operation
(Ecns.cn) 13:44, October 16, 2023
A view of a media room at the Media Center for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, Oct. 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
The media center started trial operation at the China National Convention Center in Beijing on Sunday. The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be held from Oct. 17 to 18 in Beijing.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mongolian President: BRI consolidates Mongolia-China ties
- Kenyan president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
- BRI's global impact beyond flagship projects
- President Xi's remarks on the Belt and Road Initiative
- Interview: Historians to hail BRI as significant project for our era, says U.S. scholar
- Road to happiness, big family, meticulous painting -- catchphrases for Belt and Road Initiative
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.