Media Center for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation starts trial operation

Ecns.cn) 13:44, October 16, 2023

A view of a media room at the Media Center for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, Oct. 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

The media center started trial operation at the China National Convention Center in Beijing on Sunday. The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be held from Oct. 17 to 18 in Beijing.

