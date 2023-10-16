Languages

Archive

Monday, October 16, 2023

Home>>

Serbian president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation

(Xinhua) 16:10, October 16, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic arrived in Beijing on Monday to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories