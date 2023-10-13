The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation is coming

The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be held in Beijing from Oct.17 to 18 under the theme "High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity". Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the forum and deliver a keynote speech, and hold a welcome banquet and bilateral events for the guests attending the forum.

As of the end of September, representatives from over 130 countries and multiple international organizations had confirmed participation in the forum. It fully indicates the international community's confidence in and expectation for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

The year 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). By July this year, more than three quarters of all countries in the world and over 30 international organizations have signed Belt and Road cooperation documents with China. The BRI has so far established more than 3,000 cooperation projects and galvanized nearly $1 trillion of investment.

Events during the forum include the opening ceremony, three high-level forums on connectivity, green development and digital economy, and six thematic forums on trade connectivity, people-to-people communication, think tank exchanges, clean Silk Road, subnational cooperation and maritime cooperation. A CEO conference will also be held.

Looking forward to the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, each participant should have the belief that people of all countries deserve a better future, and Belt and Road cooperation will definitely bring about a better world.

