Lao president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation

Xinhua) 16:00, October 16, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, on Monday arrived in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

