Nigerian vice president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. Kashim Shettima will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday arrived in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. Kashim Shettima will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
An airplane carrying Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima lands in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. Kashim Shettima will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Media Center for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation starts trial operation
- Republic of the Congo president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
- Papua New Guinean PM arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
- Road to happiness, big family, meticulous painting -- catchphrases for Belt and Road Initiative
- President Xi's remarks on the Belt and Road Initiative
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.