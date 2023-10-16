Nigerian vice president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation

Xinhua) 13:49, October 16, 2023

Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. Kashim Shettima will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday arrived in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. Kashim Shettima will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

An airplane carrying Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima lands in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. Kashim Shettima will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)