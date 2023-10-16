Home>>
The world in photos: Oct 9 – 15
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 13:26, October 16, 2023
People wade through a flooded area in Bago Region of southern Myanmar, Oct 10, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Roundup: Israeli army says preparing strike on Gaza from "air, sea and land"
- Israeli missile strike targets Syria's Aleppo airport again
- Hamas-Israel conflict enters 2nd week amid warning of severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza
- Chinese, Saudi Arabian FMs hold phone talks on Palestinian-Israeli conflict
- Wang Yi talks with Blinken over phone on Palestinian-Israeli conflict, China-U.S. ties
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.