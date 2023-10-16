Israeli missile strike targets Syria's Aleppo airport again
DAMASCUS, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The international airport in Syria's northern province of Aleppo was hit by an Israeli missile strike on Saturday night, causing damage to the recently repaired runway, Syrian state TV reported.
The attack is the second hit to the Aleppo airport within three days following the Israeli strike on the airports in the capital Damascus and Aleppo on Thursday.
According to Bassem Mansour, the head of the Syrian Civil Aviation, the strike has temporarily halted airport operations, as it again caused damage to the runway.
The airport had resumed service earlier in the day after repairs were made following the previous attack.
The repeated strikes came amid escalating tensions in the region as Israel and Hamas are engaged in fierce conflict.
