Huawei's fiber program scales up internet connectivity in Kenya

Xinhua) 10:51, October 14, 2023

NAIROBI, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Huawei said Friday that its Fiber To The Room (FTTR) program is significantly boosting internet connectivity in Kenya.

Tony Li, Huawei's chief technology officer for the Southern Africa Region, announced during a regional forum in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the FTTR program aims to double the number of Kenyan households with internet access. Currently, the country has just under 250,000 connected households.

"Leveraging on the new building code that requires all real estate developments to be fiber-ready, our setup will involve placing Wi-Fi enabled optical network terminals in every room of an apartment unit," Li said at the East Africa Conext Digital Infrastructure Summit.

The event gathered more than 100 information and communication technology experts and government officials from East Africa to examine the latest technological advancements in the digital economy sector.

According to Huawei, FTTR features innovative photoelectric composite micro-optical cables, representing a significant advancement in modern home networking. These cables harness the power of fibers, known for their compact size.

Li said that FTTR ensures consistent internet coverage throughout the home, providing uninterrupted high-speed connectivity, regardless of which room one is in. Huawei's goal is to achieve speeds of up to one Gbps in every room, with a focus on homes with large families and houses with up to 16 rooms.

In a world where seamless connectivity is crucial, FTTR emerges as the ultimate solution for delivering flawless home network coverage in every corner, Li added.

