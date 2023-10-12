Huawei commits to advancing digital inclusion in Kenya with innovative technologies

Xinhua) 13:25, October 12, 2023

NAIROBI, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Huawei, a Chinese telecommunications company, committed on Wednesday to helping Kenya accelerate its digital inclusion, ensuring expanded access to online platforms and services by providing innovative technologies.

Tony Li, the chief technology officer of Huawei Southern Africa Region, made this announcement during a regional forum in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya. He noted that Kenya has already witnessed significant progress in the last decade with the rollout of 4G and 5G networks, as well as fiber networks for transmission and last-mile connectivity.

"We aim to create innovative hardware and software solutions that are easier and quicker to install, maintain, and upgrade," Li said during the East Africa Conext Digital Infrastructure Summit.

The day-long event brought together more than 100 experts on information communication technology and government officials from East Africa to review the latest technological advancements in the digital economy sector.

Li said that Huawei will assist Kenya in expanding its broadband coverage because both fixed wireless access, using mobile technologies, and fixed networks, using fiber, are critical for digital inclusion and the digital economy. He added that Huawei is ensuring that the country can keep up with the rising demand for digital services by providing technologies that offer better performance, lower energy usage and higher quality.

"Technology is the foundation that allows every entrepreneur to start a business, every teacher to educate students no matter where they are in the world, and every citizen to receive world-class health services," he said.

