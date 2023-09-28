Chinese Embassy in Kenya hosts reception to mark 74th anniv. of founding of PRC

Xinhua) 14:54, September 28, 2023

Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi addresses a reception to mark the upcoming 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sept. 27, 2023. The Chinese Embassy in Kenya hosted the reception on Wednesday to mark the upcoming 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC). (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian addresses a reception to mark the upcoming 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sept. 27, 2023. The Chinese Embassy in Kenya hosted the reception on Wednesday to mark the upcoming 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC). (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

People perform at a reception to mark the upcoming 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sept. 27, 2023. The Chinese Embassy in Kenya hosted the reception on Wednesday to mark the upcoming 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC). (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

People perform a lion dance at a reception to mark the upcoming 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sept. 27, 2023. The Chinese Embassy in Kenya hosted the reception on Wednesday to mark the upcoming 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC). (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

