Chinese embassy in Kenya marks 74th founding anniversary of PRC

Xinhua) 14:41, September 28, 2023

NAIROBI, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Kenya hosted a reception on Wednesday to mark the upcoming 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

"China views and grows China-Kenya ties from a strategic height. Guided by the principles of sincerity, real results, affinity and good faith, China endeavors to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with Kenya," Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian said.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Kenya diplomatic relations. "China-Kenya relations have sustained strong momentum for growth," Zhou said, adding that China will deepen ties with Kenya and strengthen win-win cooperation.

Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi commended the courage of the Chinese people who have contributed to the progress their country has achieved. He hailed the historical and fraternal relations between Kenya and China, which he noted are based on mutual trust and benefit, underpinned by the principles of non-interference in internal affairs of other countries.

He said Kenya places trade and investment as key facilitators of development to transform the country into a vibrant and robust economy. Therefore, he said, the country appreciates investments from China, notably through support for infrastructure development projects.

Kenya would like to participate in the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation to be held in Beijing next month, Mudavadi said, adding that the Belt and Road Initiative has greatly contributed to Kenya's growth, particularly in infrastructure development.

Over 600 people, including high-ranking Kenyan government officials, foreign diplomats and representatives of the Chinese community, attended the event.

