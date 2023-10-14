China-ASEAN exhibition highlights new tourism opportunities
NANNING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition (CAEXPOTE) kicked off in the tourist city of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous, on Friday, highlighting new opportunities in the tourism sector.
The three-day event attracted participants from 37 countries and regions. Multiple activities, including culture and tourism forums, investment fairs and promotion conferences, are to be held during the exhibition.
This year's CAEXPOTE is themed "To meet on the beautiful land, to start together hand in hand". Seven exhibition areas with different themes have been established, including domestic tourism, cultural heritage tourism, travelling equipment and overseas tourism, among others.
China has become ASEAN's largest source of tourists and one of the favorite outbound travel destinations for ASEAN tourists, said Lu Yingchuan, deputy minister of culture and tourism of China at the opening ceremony.
“By participating in this event, we are hoping to welcome Chinese travelers back on exciting, new value-driven and action-packed itineraries to experience the best and newest of Malaysia's offerings,” said Mohd Zamri, deputy secretary general of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia, the country of honor for this year's exhibition.
The CAEXPOTE has been successfully held eight times before, and has become one of the most influential international tourism exchange platforms in China-ASEAN region.
Photos
Related Stories
- People visit 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition in Guilin
- China's rail-sea intermodal trains make 30,000 trips since launch
- Border FTZs boost China-ASEAN regional development
- Review the 20th CAEXPO through exhibitors' eyes
- Energy week injects vitality into China-ASEAN clean energy cooperation
- China, ASEAN cooperation on EV burgeoning for mutual benefit
- ASEAN-China Environmental Cooperation Forum held in Nanning
- Solomon Islands-China: Four years of achievements and promising future
- China ready to bolster Belt and Road cooperation
- In pics: evolution of China-ASEAN Expo
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.