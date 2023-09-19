Solomon Islands-China: Four years of achievements and promising future

Sept. 21, 2023 marks the fourth anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between China and Solomon Islands. The Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare, said in an exclusive interview with People’s Daily Online in the capital Honiara that Solomon Islands-China relations have developed rapidly and achieved significant milestones within just four years. Looking ahead, he anticipates that the ties “will grow from strength to strength” as they are based on the fundamental principles of respecting territorial integrity and the equality of nations, regardless of size.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare speaks with People’s Daily Online reporter in an exclusive interview in Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, on Sept. 14, 2023. (Photo/Ji He)

Sogavare conveyed his deep gratitude to China throughout the interview. He pointed out that Solomon Islands is very highly aid dependent, with infrastructure being key to the country’s development. Since joining the Belt and Road Initiative, China has brought “game-changing” infrastructures to the Solomon Islands. He gave particular praise to the Stadium Project for the 2023 Pacific Games, constructed with Chinese aid, as “a world-class facility,” saying, “We probably wouldn’t be able to build this infrastructure to host the Pacific Games if it wasn't for the decisions that we took in 2019.”

The 17th Pacific Games, scheduled for Nov. 19 to Dec. 2, 2023 in Solomon Islands, will see over 5,000 athletes from 24 South Pacific countries and regions participating. This marks the first time in history that the Solomon Islands are hosting a major international sporting event. Sogavare stressed the immense significance of hosting this event, which will not only provide an opportunity for the Solomon Islands to showcase themselves on the global stage and promote local tourism, but will also unite the various islands within the nation.

He called the stadium a “testimony” to the strong and healthy bilateral relationship between two countries, saying it symbolizes friendship and cooperation between the two sides. He also emphasized that the sports facilities project has created job opportunities locally, even during the slowdown of the global economy during the pandemic. With 60 percent of the population in Solomon Islands being under 20 years old, the construction of sports facilities has ignited enthusiasm among young people for sports activities. These facilities will also serve as venues for annual school sports carnivals and can be used by other countries in the South Pacific region, such as Papua New Guinea, for international sporting events. Additionally, the Solomon Islands are considering launching new sports projects, further promoting sports among the nation's youth and offering potential investment opportunities.

The main stadium for the 2023 Pacific Games, which was constructed with Chinese aid in Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, Sept. 12, 2023. (Photo/Ji He)

Looking forward, Sogavare envisions healthcare and education as pivotal areas for future cooperation between the two nations. Furthermore, the sister province/city program will continue strengthening local cooperation and fostering connections between friendly cities, providing more opportunities for collaboration. The mutual visa exemption for diplomatic and service passport holders is currently taking effect, and is aimed at facilitating tourism and people-to-people exchanges between the two sides. In terms of economic trade, some products exported to China already have non-reciprocal duty free trade access to Chinese markets, and the Solomon Islands actively seek to attract investment from China, creating more opportunities for economic cooperation between the two nations.

Sogavare said he firmly believes the Solomon Islands-China relationship will grow from strength to strength as it is based on fundamental principles, including respect for territorial integrity and the equality of nations, regardless of size. He emphasized that despite Solomon Islands having diplomatic relations with China relatively late and being a smaller nation, China has consistently welcomed them with open arms. He said, "These are principles that hold our relationship together and because of that, this relationship will only grow stronger and stronger."

The Solomon Islands, located in the southwest Pacific Ocean, is a tropical archipelagic nation with approximately 720,000 inhabitants and a land area of 28,400 square kilometers. The country gained independence in 1978 and established diplomatic relations with China in 2019. In July 2023, Prime Minister Sogavare made his second official visit to China in the four years since establishing diplomatic relations, with the first visit occurring just 18 days after diplomatic ties were established in 2019.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)