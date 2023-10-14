We Are China

People visit 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition in Guilin

Xinhua) 09:50, October 14, 2023

An intangible cultural heritage inheritor shows paper-cutting art at the 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

People visit the cultural tourism equipment exhibition area of the 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

People visit the 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

People talk at the cultural tourism equipment exhibition area of the 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A woman plays a single-stringed folk instrument at the 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Two live-streamers promote tourism products at the 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

People visit the 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

The opening ceremony of the 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition is held in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

