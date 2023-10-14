People visit 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition in Guilin
An intangible cultural heritage inheritor shows paper-cutting art at the 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
People visit the cultural tourism equipment exhibition area of the 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
People visit the 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
People talk at the cultural tourism equipment exhibition area of the 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
A woman plays a single-stringed folk instrument at the 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Two live-streamers promote tourism products at the 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
People talk at the cultural tourism equipment exhibition area of the 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
People visit the 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
The opening ceremony of the 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition is held in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's rail-sea intermodal trains make 30,000 trips since launch
- Border FTZs boost China-ASEAN regional development
- Review the 20th CAEXPO through exhibitors' eyes
- Energy week injects vitality into China-ASEAN clean energy cooperation
- China, ASEAN cooperation on EV burgeoning for mutual benefit
- ASEAN-China Environmental Cooperation Forum held in Nanning
- Solomon Islands-China: Four years of achievements and promising future
- China ready to bolster Belt and Road cooperation
- In pics: evolution of China-ASEAN Expo
- Full text: Remarks by Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.