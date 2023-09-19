ASEAN-China Environmental Cooperation Forum held in Nanning

People's Daily Online) 13:25, September 19, 2023

The ASEAN-China Environmental Cooperation Forum was held in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region online and offline from Sept. 15 to 16.

Photo shows the roundtable of the ASEAN-China Environmental Cooperation Forum, which was held in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region online and offline from Sept. 15 to 16. (Photo/Zhang Fengqin)

With the theme, “Seeking for a Synergistic Approach for Climate and Environment Governance, Working Together for the Harmony Between Humanity and Nature,” the forum included a roundtable, four sub-forums and the China-ASEAN 2023 International Environmental Protection Exhibition.

The event was hosted by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) and government of Guangxi, and was organized by the Foreign Environmental Cooperation Center of MEE and the department of ecology and environment of the autonomous region.

Participants exchanged views on issues such as "Towards COP28: Regional Contributions to Global Climate Resilient Actions," and "Implementing Global Development Initiative: ASEAN-China Partnership for Climate Trade of Typical Products and Green Value Chain Partnership.” The initiative of Guangxi's green and sustainable outbound investment and others were launched during the event.

Photo shows the opening ceremony of the China-ASEAN 2023 International Environmental Protection Exhibition, which was held during the ASEAN-China Environmental Cooperation Forum. (Photo/Zhang Fengqin)

Since its inception in 2011, the forum has been held 12 times, serving as a key platform to implement the consensus of leaders of China and ASEAN countries, promote coordination of environmental policies of all parties, and involve all sectors of society in regional ecological and environmental cooperation. It goes a long way towards promoting green, low-carbon and the sustainable development of the regional economy and society, as well as further consolidating and deepening China-ASEAN practical cooperation amid global climate action and green recovery.

With carbon reduction measures applied throughout, the forum served as a model for the low-carbon management of major events like the China-ASEAN Expo.

