China stands on side of peace, justice, human conscience on Palestinian issue : FM

Xinhua) 09:31, October 14, 2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, meet the press following the 12th round of China-EU High-level Strategic Dialogue held in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China stands on the side of peace, justice, international law, the common aspirations of most countries and human conscience on the Palestinian issue, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when jointly meeting the press after holding the 12th round of China-EU High-level Strategic Dialogue with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Wang said that this round of conflict has led to many civilian casualties and a sharp deterioration of the humanitarian situation. "China condemns all acts that harm civilians and opposes any violation of international law," he said.

Regarding the current situation, Wang said that the top priority is to achieve a ceasefire and stop the conflict as soon as possible, abide by international humanitarian law, and fully guarantee the safety of civilians. He added that all countries concerned should maintain calm and restraint, uphold objectivity and fairness, and let the UN play its due role in resolving the Palestinian issue, with the UN Security Council coming up with practical measures.

Wang said that China is in communication with the relevant parties.

"We will actively participate in the emergency consultations of the UN Security Council and support UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' appeal for the protection of civilians," Wang said, adding that China will also provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian National Authority through UN channels.

Wang said that the Palestinian issue has always been the core of the Middle East issue and the root cause of this issue is that the long-cherished aspiration of Palestine to establish an independent state has not been realized, and the historical injustice suffered by the Palestinian people has not been corrected.

Israel has the right to establish a state, Palestine has the right to establish a state as well, Wang said, adding that the two-state solution could bring peaceful coexistence of Palestine and Israel, and the harmonious coexistence of the Arab and Jewish peoples.

Only the fully implemented two-state solution can bring real peace in the Middle East and lasting security for Israel, Wang said, pointing out that the right way to advance the two-state solution is to resume peace talks as soon as possible, and all kinds of mechanisms for promoting peace should play a positive role.

The Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East issue will soon visit relevant countries in the region and make positive efforts to cool down the situation, Wang said.

China also calls for the convening of a conference under the auspices of the United Nations as soon as possible to build international consensus on promoting peace and push for an early comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue, said Wang.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)