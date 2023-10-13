Home>>
Palestinian-Israeli conflict: China calls for an early end to the violence and condemn actions against civilians
By Liang Xiaojian (People's Daily App) 14:56, October 13, 2023
China supports the Arab League in playing an important role on the Palestinian question. Both the Arab League and China call for an early end to the violence and condemn actions against civilians, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in Beijing on Thursday.
