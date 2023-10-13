Wang Yi exchanges views on Palestinian-Israeli conflict with Brazilian senior official

Xinhua) 13:14, October 13, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday talked with Celso Luiz Nunes Amorim, chief advisor of the Presidency of Brazil, on the phone, exchanging views on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Wang, also director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said that China and Brazil are both major developing countries and emerging markets, and have been maintaining communication and coordination on strategic issues of common concern.

China is willing to work with Brazil to implement the important consensus reached by the two countries' heads of state and jointly lift the China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership to new levels constantly.

They also exchanged views on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Amorim said that as the rotating president of the UN Security Council for the month of October, Brazil will host an emergency meeting of the Security Council on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on Friday, adding that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has issued an open letter calling on Israel to stop its air strikes and protect children.

Amorim added that the key to resolving the conflict is to resume peace talks, and Brazil is willing to closely coordinate with China to jointly de-escalate the situation.

Noting that China is deeply saddened by the rising tension between the Palestinians and Israel and the huge civilian casualties, Wang said China opposes acts that harm civilians and condemns violations of international law.

China calls on all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate regional tensions as soon as possible and prevent further expansion of the conflict, Wang said, adding that the top priority is to ensure the safety of civilians, and open corridors for aid so as to avoid a serious humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Pointing out that the Palestinian issue is the core of the Middle East issue, Wang said the crux of the matter is that justice has not been done to the Palestinian people. This conflict once again proved in an extremely tragic manner that the way to solve the Palestinian issue lies in resuming genuine peace talks as soon as possible and realizing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation, he added.

Wang said China calls for a more authoritative and influential international peace conference as soon as possible to push the international community to reach a broader consensus based on the "two-state solution" and formulate a timetable and road map for it.

Noting that the United Nations has the responsibility and obligation to play its due role on the Palestinian issue, he said China supports the Security Council in holding an emergency meeting on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, agrees to focus on humanitarian concerns, clearly calls for practical measures to a ceasefire, an end to violence, protection of civilians, and the formation of a binding international consensus.

Wang stressed that China is willing to maintain communication, coordination and close cooperation with Brazil and relevant parties in this regard.

