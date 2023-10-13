Israelis and Palestinians urged to hold discussions

08:41, October 13, 2023 By Jan Yumul and Zhou Jin ( China Daily

Consequence of conflict warned as UN figures show 250,000 displaced

Both the Israeli and Palestinian sides are urged to return to negotiations and stop the weeklong bloodshed and humanitarian disasters.

The Arab League on Wednesday called on Israel to end its siege of the Gaza Strip while Israel formed a unity government and a war cabinet.

The Arabian appeal was made during the 22-member regional organization's emergency meeting in Cairo. They also warned that the conflict could spiral out of control and urged international parties to sponsor genuine peace consultations and develop a road map with a timetable.

At least 2,500 people have died on the Israeli and Palestinian sides, The Associated Press reported. The Arab foreign ministers condemned the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians and pushed for the release of hostages, detainees, and prisoners.

Moreover, United Nations figures showed more than 250,000 people have now been displaced or have lost their homes in Gaza.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday that China supports the Arab League to play a key role in the Palestinian issue, saying China and Arab countries share a similar position on the issue.

Both sides call for a cease-fire and to end the violence as soon as possible, and condemn actions against civilians to prevent further escalation of the situation and ensuing humanitarian disasters, Wang said.

He reiterated that the root cause of the recurrence of the conflict is that the peace process in the Middle East has derailed from the right track, the foundation of the two-state solution has been undermined, and relevant United Nations resolutions have not been effectively implemented.

China stands ready to maintain communication and coordination with all parties, including the Arab League, to actively facilitate peace talks and make relentless efforts to bring the peace process in the Middle East back on the right track, he said.

'Clogged political horizon'

Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, the secretary-general of the Arab League, said the current crisis was created by the longtime "clogged political horizon" and the expansion of Israeli settlements, which limited the chances for peace through the UN-recognized two-state solution.

China has no selfish agenda on the Palestinian issue, and sincerely hopes that Israelis and Palestinians can live together in peace, China's Special Envoy on the Middle East Issue Zhai Jun said on Thursday.

During a phone conversation with Rafi Harpaz, the deputy director-general in charge of Asia-Pacific affairs of the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zhai said China stays firm on the side of peace and justice, and is willing to work with the international community to promote peace talks between the two sides so as to create conditions for peace.

Harpaz said Israel will make all-out efforts to protect Chinese citizens in the country.

Israel formed a unity government and a war cabinet on Wednesday to oversee the conflict. The new cabinet brings former defense minister and leader of the centrist-right National Unity Party Benny Gantz to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government.

US President Joe Biden has talked with Netanyahu and declared support for Israel. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has embarked on a multicountry Middle East tour. Blinken landed in Israel on Thursday. After Israel, Blinken was expected to head to Jordan to meet with King Abdullah and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Reuters reported.

The first US aircraft carrying ammunition for Israel arrived in the country on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

Israel and Hamas traded more fire on Thursday in Gaza, Agence France-Presse reported.

Wang confirmed on Thursday that three Chinese nationals were killed, two are missing and several were injured in the Palestine-Israel conflict. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of the victims, and extend deep condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured," Wang told a daily news conference.

The Chinese diplomatic missions are doing everything they can to coordinate efforts to treat the injured and deal with the follow-up work, Wang said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)