Clashes in Middle East bring suffering to families

13:12, October 12, 2023 By Yang Ran ( China Daily

Since the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians broke out, civilian casualties caused by the conflict have been a focus of the international community.

China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning responded to inquiries on Monday regarding the kidnapping of a woman during her attendance at a music festival in southern Israel.

China Daily reached out on Tuesday to Li Chonghong, also known as Liora Argamani, the girl's mother, to gain an account of the incident.

A short video circulated on China's social media Weibo showing a young woman, identified as Noa Argamani, being taken away from an outdoor music festival in southern Israel on a motorcycle. The video showed she "was held hostage by Hamas in Gaza".

On Monday, another video on Weibo showed Noa's father being interviewed by Israeli media. Visibly distressed, the Israeli man confirmed that the girl in the video was his daughter.

Li is from Wuhan, China. She came to Israel for a professional training program in the 1990s and has lived in Israel for over 30 years. She lives with her Israeli husband in the city of Beer Sheva in the southern part of the country.

Li, 61, said that her 25-year-old daughter Noa was born in Israel and her nationality is Israeli. Noa had visited China with her mother before.

"Oct 12 will be Noa's 26th birthday. We are trying to be optimistic and are all praying that Noa can return safely and celebrate her birthday with us," Shlomit Marciano, Noa's childhood friend, told China Daily.

Li said she has not heard from her daughter since their dinner together on Friday, and that there are no channels available for her to seek help.

The ongoing conflict has brought great suffering to people there, including Noa's family.

"The whole family is in great agony. We are praying together for Noa to come home safely," Li said.

Marciano said Noa went to the music festival together with friends.

"More than 160 people were taken away by Hamas alongside Noa and her boyfriend, including residents in the border area and those who attended the musical festival," Marciano said.

"We don't know what happened to Noa. We are worried and saddened, and we don't know what will happen. We are counting on getting any help possible," Marciano said.

Global impact

The conflict has had a global impact, with several countries reporting their citizens being killed, abducted or missing.

CCTV World Express posted on its Weibo account that a Chinese worker was injured by a stray bullet near Ashkelon in southern Israel on Saturday and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Chinese media outlet Yangcheng Evening News reported that according to a local Chinese organization in Israel, at least three Chinese nationals were shot amid the conflict, while the whereabouts of another four Chinese remain unknown so far.

China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it is in the process of verifying information on Chinese nationals harmed in the conflict.

"Based on what we have learned, the Chinese nationals who have been wounded are being treated in hospital and their conditions are generally stable," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular news conference on Tuesday.

Since the outbreak of the conflict, China has expressed that it opposes and condemns violence against civilians in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

