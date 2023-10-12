China calls for restarting peace talks on Palestinian-Israeli conflict: foreign ministry

By Zhu Yurou (People's Daily App) 15:20, October 12, 2023

To end the cycle of conflict between Palestine and Israel, it is essential to restart the peace talks, China said on Wednesday. "China has stated a few times China's position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a routine press briefing in Beijing. "I'd like to reiterate that to end the cycle of conflict between Palestine and Israel, it is essential to restart the peace talks, implement the two-state solution and seek a comprehensive and proper settlement of the Palestine question through political means at an early date, so that the parties' legitimate concerns can be taken care of."

