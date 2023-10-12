Home>>
Israeli death toll reaches 1,300 in Hamas attack: media
(Xinhua) 16:47, October 12, 2023
JERUSALEM, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- The number of fatalities in Israel since the beginning of Hamas' surprise attack has reached at least 1,300, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported on Thursday.
Over 3,268 people were injured, and 443 of them are still in hospitals, the Israeli Health Ministry said.
Attempts to find bodies in southern towns and villages continued on Thursday, Israeli authorities said.
In Gaza, more than 1,200 individuals have been killed by Israeli airstrikes, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.
