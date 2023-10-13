Home>>
Norwegian FM calls for de-escalation in Israeli-Palestinian conflict
(Xinhua) 09:16, October 13, 2023
OSLO, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt on Thursday called for de-escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Huitfeldt said in a statement that there is an urgent need to stop the violence and de-escalate the situation. "All actions that could contribute to a further escalation of the situation must be avoided."
She said there is no military solution to the conflict and the only way to achieve peace is to restart a political process.
Huitfeldt said Norway encourages the international community to continue its financial assistance to the Palestinian people.
"The situation will only deteriorate further if the international community suspends or reduces its assistance at this critical juncture," she said.
