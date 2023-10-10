Chinese FM immediately activates emergency consular protection mechanism as Israeli-Palestinian situation deteriorates

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Given the unprecedented scale of the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that it has immediately activated the emergency consular protection mechanism, coordinating and engaging in work on protecting Chinese nationals and institutions in Palestine and Israel.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks during a routine press conference on Monday, when asked whether the Chinese Foreign Ministry had any information on how Chinese people in the region were affected, and what help the ministry would provide them.

Mao reminded Chinese nationals not to travel to Palestine or Israel and ask those already there to follow closely the security situation on the ground, take extra precaution, and avoid going outdoors. "In case of emergencies, we urge them to contact the Chinese Embassy in Israel and the Office to Palestine for help," Mao said.

"I have experienced five air defense warnings, with four on Saturday and one today," a Chinese surnamed Chen, who is in Israel's Tel Aviv, told the Global Times on Monday, noting that it was terrifying to wake up to the sound of bombs.

Chen said that due to the conflict, many flights were delayed or canceled, and there were significantly fewer people at airports compared to usual. However, Chen noted that the current life is still relatively stable, with sufficient supplies and stable prices, and there have been no large-scale incidents of panic buying or hoarding.

"Today, I basically worked from home, and some of my colleagues were called up," Chen said. "Overall, life is tense but orderly, while the locals may have become accustomed to it."

Lin, another Chinese who is currently living in Nahariya, the northernmost coastal city in Israel, told the Global Times on Monday that there have been no rocket attacks in the northern part of Israel, unlike in the southern part. "However, all schools are closed, and many people are not working. The streets are deserted with very few people," Lin said.

According to the Israel China Chamber of Commerce on Sunday, three Chinese were injured in attacks and were receiving medical treatment, with another four reportedly missing.

Additionally, the Chinese Embassy in Israel issued an emergency security alert on Saturday reminding Chinese nationals in the country to pay close attention to the local security situation and evacuate to bomb shelters as soon as they heard air defense warnings. Also on Saturday, the Office of China in the State of Palestine issued another safety alert to maintain contact with local Chinese nationals and to ensure their safety.

According to media reports on Monday, Israel's defense minister has ordered a "full siege" on the Gaza Strip, adding that a total blockade in the city means that no electricity, food or fuel will be able to enter the region.

