Israel's death toll from Hamas attack climbs to 700: media

Xinhua) 08:35, October 09, 2023

JERUSALEM, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- The death toll of Hamas' unprecedented surprise attack on Israel rose to 700, Israeli media reported on Sunday night, the second day of the deadly war, while hundreds of others were reported dead in the Gaza Strip.

Citing government officials, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported that at least 700 people were killed in Hamas' combined attack, in which militants from the Islamist group broke through the security fence and stormed nearby communities, killing scores and capturing dozens of civilians and soldiers. Simultaneously, Gaza militants fired some 3,000 rockets at southern and central Israel.

On Sunday night, the Israeli Health Ministry updated the number of injuries in Israeli hospitals, reporting that at least 2,243 were wounded, including 22 in critical condition.

In southern Israel, the Israeli military still has not taken full control and Hamas militants were in several communities near Gaza continuing gunfights with Israeli soldiers.

The IDF Home Front Command called residents in the south to stay at home.

Meanwhile in Gaza, at least 370 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes, and 2,200 others were injured, according to a statement released by the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)