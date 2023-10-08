Dozens of rockets fired from S. Lebanon to N. Israel

Xinhua) 15:42, October 08, 2023

BEIRUT, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Dozens of rockets and heavy artillery shells were fired toward Israeli positions on the Shebaa Farms, a disputed strip of land at the intersection of the Lebanese-Syrian border and the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, on early Sunday morning, Lebanese army intelligence sources confirmed to Xinhua.

Sounds of huge explosions have been echoing throughout the villages of Al-Arqub and Hasbaya since the early morning, and centers in Ruwaisat Al-Alam and a radar site were subjected to heavy artillery shelling, according to the state-run Lebanese National New Agency (NNA).

The Israeli military responded with artillery fire toward southern Lebanon, the NNA reported.

Residents of Kfar Shouba, a Lebanese village along the border, said they could hear sounds of shelling around them, and estimated several dozen Israeli shells had hit the area, local news outlet L'Orient Today reported.

