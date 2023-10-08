Latest developments of Palestinian-Israeli conflict: 3,000 rockets fired, hundreds killed

Xinhua) 13:37, October 08, 2023

Palestinians are seen near an Israeli tank, near the fence of the Gaza-Israel border, east of the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Oct. 7, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

Happening now:

The Israeli military confirmed that Palestinian militants had launched almost 3,000 rockets against Israel, and dozens of militants had infiltrated southern Israel.

Hamas, the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, claimed to have captured a number of Israeli officers and soldiers, adding that they are being held in "safe places."

In response, the Israeli military said it had targeted Hamas sites and headquarters with dozens of warplanes across various regions of the coastal enclave. Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz also said his country would cut off the power supply to the Palestinian enclave in the wake of the Hamas attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in a national address that Israel was "in a state of war" and ordered "a full mobilization of reserves."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held an emergency meeting with key officials, emphasizing the right of the Palestinian people to defend themselves against Israeli forces and settlers.

Casualties:

Palestinian health authorities in Gaza reported that at least 232 Palestinians were killed and 1,697 injured in the enclave due to Israeli airstrikes. Meanwhile, the death toll among Israelis has crossed 200, marking it as the deadliest attack in Israel in decades.

What are they saying:

China is deeply concerned over the current escalation of tensions and violence between Palestine and Israel, and calls on relevant parties to remain calm, exercise restraint and immediately end the hostilities to protect civilians and avoid further deterioration of the situation, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

Sudan on Saturday voiced support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people in response to the developments in the Palestinian territories earlier on the day.

In a phone call, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan highlighted the necessity for respecting the Palestinian people's rights while evaluating the latest developments in the Arab state, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit slammed on Saturday Israel's violent policies against the Palestinians as "a time bomb," calling for an immediate cease-fire in the Palestinian Gaza Strip that is currently witnessing deadly clashes between the two sides.

The Iraqi government on Saturday warned that continued escalation between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) would impact negatively on the stability of the region. Government Spokesman Basim al-Awadi said in a statement that Iraq affirms its position towards the Palestinian issue, as it stands by the Palestinian people in achieving "their full legitimate rights."

Jordan on Saturday stressed the need to halt the dangerous escalation in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings. Jordan's Foreign Ministry warned in a statement of the serious repercussions of the escalation, especially in light of the Israeli attacks and violations against the Palestinian people, as well as against the Islamic and Christian holy sites in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Timeline:

Hamas official criticizes U.S. biased position towards Israel

GAZA, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Saturday criticized the biased position of the United States towards Israel amid the current escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip.

Saleh al-Arouri, deputy chief of Hamas, said in a press statement that "the hypocritical position of the U.S. is known to the world, and we do not count on it."

Al-Arouri's remarks came after U.S. President Joe Biden affirmed his country's full support for Israel's right to defend itself in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza rises to 232

GAZA, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 232, with 1,697 others injured, according to an update from the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza on Saturday.

Hamas fires 150 rockets at Tel Aviv in response to Israeli attack on Palestine Tower

GAZA, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said in a statement that it fired 150 rockets at Tel Aviv on Saturday in response to the Israeli airstrike on a residential tower in Gaza.

Israeli media outlets reported that sirens sounded in Tel Aviv as a result of the rocket attack.

The 14-floor Palestine Tower, one of the first residential towers built in Gaza, contains residential apartments and headquarters for local media companies and relief institutions.

Israel to cut power supply to Gaza Strip after Hamas attacks: minister

JERUSALEM, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Israel Katz announced Saturday that power to the Gaza Strip will be cut off in light of the latest round of fighting between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

"I signed the order instructing the electric company to stop supplying electricity to the Gaza Strip. What was will no longer be," Katz posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Captured Israeli officers, soldiers held in "safe places": Hamas armed wing

GAZA, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced on Saturday that the Israeli officers and soldiers it captured earlier in the day are being held in "safe places" in Gaza.

In a brief statement, Abu Obida, spokesperson of the armed group, said they have captured "dozens of Israeli officers and soldiers, and they have been secured in safe places and resistance tunnels."

Hamas armed wing says fighting ongoing in 25 Israeli sites

GAZA, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said on Saturday that the fighting with the Israeli army is still continuing in 25 sites in the Israeli cities.

In a statement, al-Qassam said that "our fighters were able to cross the enemy's defensive line under intense missile cover and targeting of the enemy's command and control systems."

Israel confirms civilians, soldiers held as hostages in Gaza

JERUSALEM, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Some Israeli civilians and soldiers have been taken as hostages by the Hamas militant group in Gaza Strip, confirmed Israel Defense Forces spokesman.

Daniel Hagari told reporters that some Israeli soldiers have been killed during clashes with Hamas, without revealing the number of hostages and soldiers killed.

Over 100 Israelis killed during massive Hamas attack

JERUSALEM, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- At least 100 Israelis were killed during a Hamas rocket and infiltrating attack since Saturday morning, local media reported, citing the Israeli Health Ministry, adding that over 900 were injured, dozens of them critically wounded.

At least 198 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes: health sources

GAZA, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- At least 198 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes and over 1,600 others were wounded, media reports said Saturday quoting health sources.

Over 40 Israelis killed during Hamas attack: emergency services

JERUSALEM, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Over 40 Israelis have been killed and more than 700 injured in the Islamic Resistance Movement's (Hamas) offensive that began earlier on Saturday, reported Israeli media citing Magen David Adom from emergency services.

Israeli officials have not confirmed reports on various media channels that tens of Israeli civilians and soldiers are being held captive by Hamas.

Palestinians have right to defend themselves: president

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday that the Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves against the "Israeli violations."

During an emergency leadership meeting held in Ramallah, Abbas instructed the concerned Palestinian authorities to provide everything necessary "to strengthen the steadfastness of the Palestinians in the face of crimes committed by the Israeli occupation and settler gangs,"

Over 22 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: medical source

More than 22 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured by the Israeli strikes attacking Gaza, a Palestinian medical source said on Saturday.

"The deaths, as well as injuries, were transferred to local hospitals in the Gaza Strip, while a number of injuries are suffering from critical health conditions," the source said to Xinhua.

At least 22 Israelis killed in Hamas surprise offensive on Israel

JERUSALEM, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Israeli emergency services confirmed that at least 22 Israelis were killed and hundreds wounded in a surprise offensive carried out by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Saturday.

"We are at war," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared in a video released by his office. "We will return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price."

Hamas releases video of capturing Israelis

RAMALLAH, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), released on Saturday a short video showing some militants capturing a number of Israelis from the Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip.

In the 37-second short video, members of the Al-Qassam Brigades were shown kidnapping a number of Israelis in civilian clothes inside an army military base, without providing further details.

Hamas announces start of new military operation against Israel

GAZA, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Mohammed al-Deif, a leader from Hamas, announced on Saturday the beginning of a new military operation the "Al-Aqsa Flood" against Israel.

Rockets fired from Gaza into Israel: sources

Gaza, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- A barrage of rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel on Saturday morning, Palestinian security sources and witnesses told Xinhua. Sirens are sounding in central Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

