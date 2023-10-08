Home>>
Hamas releases video of capturing Israelis
(Xinhua) 09:47, October 08, 2023
RAMALLAH, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), released on Saturday a short video showing some militants capturing a number of Israelis from the Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip.
In the 37-second short video, members of the Al-Qassam Brigades were shown kidnapping a number of Israelis in civilian clothes inside an army military base, without providing further details.
Abu Obaida, the spokesman of al-Qassam, said that "the sudden operations were taken place on the ground as planned in all axes."
