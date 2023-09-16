Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli soldiers in Mideast
A Palestinian protester clashes with Israeli security forces following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Qaryut, south of Nablus, on Sept. 15, 2023. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli security forces following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Qaryut, south of Nablus, on Sept. 15, 2023. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)
A Palestinian protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by a member of Israeli security forces during clashes following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Qaryut, south of Nablus, on Sept. 15, 2023. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)
A Palestinian protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by a member of Israeli security forces during clashes following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Qaryut, south of Nablus, on Sept. 15, 2023. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)
A Palestinian protester clashes with Israeli security forces following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Qaryut, south of Nablus, on Sept. 15, 2023. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)
Palestinian protesters hold flags during a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, on Sept. 15, 2023. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)
Palestinian protesters hold flags during a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, on Sept. 15, 2023. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)
Smoke rises during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers near the fence of the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on Sept. 15, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl a stone toward Israeli soldiers during clashes near the fence of the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on Sept. 15, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Smoke rises during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers near the fence of the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on Sept. 15, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Palestinian protesters are seen during clashes with Israeli soldiers near the fence of the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on Sept. 15, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Palestinian protesters are seen during clashes with Israeli soldiers near the fence of the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on Sept. 15, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Palestinian protesters are seen during clashes with Israeli soldiers near the fence of the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on Sept. 15, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
A Palestinian protester burns a tire during clashes with Israeli soldiers near the fence of the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on Sept. 15, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
