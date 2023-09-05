Israeli military arrests 3 Hamas militants in West Bank raid

Xinhua) 09:27, September 05, 2023

People inspect the damages after an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, Sept. 4, 2023. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Israel's military announced on Monday the arrest of three Hamas militants implicated in attempted attacks on Israel during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

The raid, which took place in the northern West Bank city of Jenin on Monday, involved more than 40 military vehicles, a helicopter, and drones, resulting in clashes between Israeli forces and local Palestinians. According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, at least four Palestinians sustained injuries.

A man takes photos with his mobile phone of blood stains on the floor of a house after an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, Sept. 4, 2023. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

An Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement that the arrests were made following "precise intelligence" from the Shin Bet security agency.

Abdallah Hassan Muhammad Zubah, identified by the army as a "senior Hamas operative," was involved in attempts to fire rockets at northern Israel from within the West Bank. The other two were involved in "shooting and explosive device attacks, as well as advancing additional terrorist attacks," the spokesperson said.

This operation marked the largest Israeli raid on Jenin since an operation in the densely populated refugee camp of Jenin on July 3-4, which resulted in the deaths of at least 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier.

People inspect the damages after an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, Sept. 4, 2023. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Israeli raids in the West Bank, often resulting in Palestinian casualties, have been a source of ongoing tension over the past year and a half. Israel contends that these actions are necessary to apprehend Palestinian militants involved in attacks.

Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war and kept its control over the territory ever since, despite international criticism.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)