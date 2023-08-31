Palestinian disguised as Jew stabs Israeli, killed by police

Xinhua) 08:53, August 31, 2023

Photo taken on Aug. 30, 2023 shows the site of a knife attack at a light rail stop near East Jerusalem. A Palestinian dressed as an ultra-Orthodox Jew stabbed an Israeli in Jerusalem on Wednesday before being shot and killed by the Israeli police. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

JERUSALEM, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- A Palestinian dressed as an ultra-Orthodox Jew stabbed an Israeli in Jerusalem on Wednesday before being shot and killed by the Israeli police.

The police said in a statement that a knife attack occurred at the Shivtei Israel light rail stop near East Jerusalem, and the suspect was shot and killed by a border police officer in the area.

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said the stabbed was a 25-year-old man and had been transported to a hospital.

Israel's Channel 12 TV news reported that the suspect was dressed as an ultra-religious Jew and was wearing a Yarmulke, a skullcap traditionally worn by Jewish males.

Israeli security forces work at the site of a knife attack at a light rail stop near East Jerusalem, on Aug. 30, 2023. A Palestinian dressed as an ultra-Orthodox Jew stabbed an Israeli in Jerusalem on Wednesday before being shot and killed by the Israeli police. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)

Israeli security forces work at the site of a knife attack at a light rail stop near East Jerusalem, on Aug. 30, 2023. A Palestinian dressed as an ultra-Orthodox Jew stabbed an Israeli in Jerusalem on Wednesday before being shot and killed by the Israeli police. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks past the site of a knife attack at a light rail stop near East Jerusalem, on Aug. 30, 2023. A Palestinian dressed as an ultra-Orthodox Jew stabbed an Israeli in Jerusalem on Wednesday before being shot and killed by the Israeli police. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

Israeli security forces stand guard at the site of a knife attack at a light rail stop near East Jerusalem, on Aug. 30, 2023. A Palestinian dressed as an ultra-Orthodox Jew stabbed an Israeli in Jerusalem on Wednesday before being shot and killed by the Israeli police. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)

Israeli security forces work at the site of a knife attack at a light rail stop near East Jerusalem, on Aug. 30, 2023. A Palestinian dressed as an ultra-Orthodox Jew stabbed an Israeli in Jerusalem on Wednesday before being shot and killed by the Israeli police. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)