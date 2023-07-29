In pics: clashes between Palestinian protesters, Israeli soldiers in West Bank

Xinhua) 10:06, July 29, 2023

A Palestinian protester clashes with Israeli soldiers following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, on July 28, 2023. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

An Israeli soldier fires a tear gas canister at Palestinian protesters during clashes following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, on July 28, 2023. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

A Palestinian protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by an Israeli soldier during clashes following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, on July 28, 2023. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli soldiers following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, on July 28, 2023. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

