In pics: clashes between Palestinian protesters, Israeli soldiers in West Bank
A Palestinian protester clashes with Israeli soldiers following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, on July 28, 2023. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)
An Israeli soldier fires a tear gas canister at Palestinian protesters during clashes following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, on July 28, 2023. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)
A Palestinian protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by an Israeli soldier during clashes following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, on July 28, 2023. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli soldiers following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, on July 28, 2023. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)
