Israelis rally, strike as parliament passes contentious judicial overhaul bill

Xinhua) 09:26, July 25, 2023

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin speaks in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, July 24, 2023. Israeli lawmakers passed on Monday a key bill of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious plan to overhaul the country's judicial system. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

JERUSALEM, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Thousands blocked roads outside the Israeli parliament and the country's 150 largest companies went on strike on Monday as a key bill of the government's contentious judicial overhaul plan was passed in parliament when all opposition lawmakers boycotted the final vote.

The police tried to disperse the protesters joined by four opposition lawmakers with water cannons. A live broadcast on Israel's state-owned Kan TV news showed policemen throwing several protesters to the ground before dragging and arresting them.

Ha'aretz newspaper reported that at least two protesters were injured and needed hospital care.

The police said in a statement that at least 19 protesters were arrested.

The law cancels the Supreme Court's power to override decisions by the ministers that it deems "unreasonable" and is a key part of Netanyahu's divisive plan to weaken the Supreme Court and reshape the legal system.

The bill has stirred turmoil in the country, including nationwide protests that have been going on for 29 consecutive weeks.

More than 11,000 military reservists, including pilots, warned they will not go into the services if the bill is approved, raising concerns among military officials that the country's military preparedness could be affected.

